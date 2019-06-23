June 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Quartet brings movies to life

By Eleni Philippou00

With the aim of connecting audiences of different musical backgrounds through various musical styles and genres, the Papageorgio String Quartet (PSQ) is on a mission. A unique band of its kind, the four musicians have had a busy June which continues with performances in Paphos presenting classical film tunes.

The musicians say they are probably the only band of their kind as their members include both Greek and Turkish Cypriot musicians, a feature that led to them winning one of the Stelios Haji-Ioannou awards 2017 as a bicommunal operation.

With a background in modern and classical music spheres, all four musicians have had an independent career and perform with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. They’ve been a quartet since 2011 when Constantin Papageorgio founded it and have now earned themselves a reputation for classical arrangements of rock, pop, Latin, Jazz and film music.

The quartet is heading to Paphos on Saturday for a concert of a completely different repertoire. Think Star Wars, Indiana Jones, The Moulin Rouge, Pulp Fiction and other legendary screen classics. Palia Ilektriki restaurant will fill with the soundtracks of these movies among others as the quartet entertains the crowds.

 

Papageorgio String Quartet

Live performance by quartet playing classical film themes. June 29. Palia Ilektriki, Paphos. 7pm. €22 including international buffet at 7pm and concert at 8.30pm. Raffle in aid of the Cancer Patients Support Group. Tel: 99-136289

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X