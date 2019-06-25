June 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Erdogan says Turkey will not be stopped by EU threats

The Turkish drillship Yavuz

Turkey will not cease exploring for natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean, nor will it be thwarted by threats of sanctions from the European Union, the country’s leader said on Tuesday.

“We have four ships in the area and we have taken measures. The prime minister of Greece has been talking on his own, but regardless of what he says, we have rights there,” Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by Greek media as saying.

He was speaking to lawmakers of his Justice and Development (AKP) Party.

Erdogan was responding to comments made last week by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who said that Athens “will not allow” Turkey to proceed with reported plans to expand its area of exploration into Greece’s exclusive economic zone.

“Until we achieve a fair distribution of natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean, we will continue to move decisively in the area,” Erdogan said.

He warned that Turkey would prevent any gas drilling operations that disregarded the rights of Turkey and the breakaway regime in the north of Cyprus.

Erdogan also alluded to French President Emmanuel Macron, who earlier this month called on Ankara to stop its ‘illegal activities’ in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and said the EU would not back down on the issue.

“When it comes to France, it has no say here,” Erdogan stated.

“In this issue it is Turkey that speaks, a guarantor power. It is Greece that speaks, also a guarantor. And Britain, another guarantor. But you, France, you may not speak.”

In early May Turkey sent its drillship, the Fatih, to waters well inside Cyprus’ notional exclusive economic zone, at a location about 60km west of Paphos.

Last week Ankara launched a second drillship, the Yavuz, which will reportedly head for a site near the Karpas peninsula. The vessel has begun its journey, but is currently anchored off the port of Antalya on Turkey’s southern coast.

Staff Reporter
