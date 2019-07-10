July 10, 2019

New Zealand stun India to reach Cricket World Cup final

New Zealand have reached their second straight World Cup final after a dramatic 18-run win over India at Edgbaston on Wednesday

New Zealand produced a brilliant bowling performance to upset India with an 18-run victory in their rain-affected World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The Black Caps will face the winners of Thursday’s semi-final between England and Australia in Sunday’s final at Lords.

New Zealand add 28 runs to their overnight score from 23 balls to finish on 239 for eight – a modest total India would have been confident of chasing down with ease.

But the Kiwi bowling attack turned the game around, taking three wickets in the opening 19 balls with tournament top scorer Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul all dismissed for one.

From a dire position of 24-4, however, India got themselves back in the game thanks to a superb 116-run seventh-wicket partnership between MS Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77), only to be bowled out for 221 with three balls remaining.

