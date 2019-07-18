Napa rape suspects remanded for eight days

Twelve male Israeli tourists were remanded in custody for eight days on Thursday on suspicion of raping a 19-year-old British woman in Ayia Napa.

The hearing was held behind closed doors because one of the suspects is underage.

The 12 suspects covered their faces as they arrived at the courthouse in Paralimni amid a media frenzy.

Three of the suspects were brought to court separate from the others, the Cyprus Mail has learned. The other nine arrived about an hour later in a police bus.

Reports claimed three of the 12 allegedly raped the woman while the rest denied involvement. Reports said an unspecified number had been recording the alleged incident on their mobile phones.

Defence lawyers asked the court for the hearing to be held behind closed doors because one of the suspects was not yet 18.

The 19-year-old woman filed a report to police on Wednesday, claiming she was raped by 12 men, all Israeli nationals, in the Ayia Napa hotel where she and the suspects had been staying during their visit.