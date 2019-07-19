The spirit of Cuba comes to Limassol

Six-member Cuban band Havana Noche will do their utmost to transmit the energy, enthusiasm and passion of Latin music to the audience at the 14th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival in Heroes’ Square on Tuesday.

The band was formed in Cyprus by drummer percussionist Constandinos Paouros and musicians from Cuba, Colombia and Cyprus participate. Their music is based on authentic Cuban music genres such as son cubano, salsa, timba and cha cha.

The band consists of Pedro Son Caliente on vocals, Alex Edward Rodriguez on the piano and vocals, Michalis Michael on the trumpet, Costas Challoumas on upright bass, Alejandro Gonzalez on the congas and Constandinos Paouros on the timbales.

Paouros is a percussion instructor and has worked as a professional drummer, performing in various concerts in Cyprus, as well as internationally, in London, Tel Aviv, Haifa, Ashdod, Thessaloniki and Athens.

He has collaborated as a drummer with famous musicians such as Dionisis Savopoullos, Yiotis Kiourtsoglou, Pantelis Thalassinos, Giannis Koutras, Dimitris Mbasis, Vassilis Lekas, Christos Nikolopoullos, Thanasis Polikandreiotis, Lakis Halkias, Kaliopi Veta, Kostas Makedonas and others.

At the Rialto World Music Festival Havana Noche will play covers from Βuena Vista Social Club, Dizzy Gillespie, Poncho Sanchez, Chucho Valdez.

Havana Noche concert

July 22. 9pm. Heroes’ Square, Limassol. Free Entrance. Tel: 77-777745 www.cyprusrialtoworldmusic.com