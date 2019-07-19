Turkish Cypriots to mark 1974 invasion with flyover, parade

A number of Turkey’s F16 fighter jets will stage a flyover early on Saturday in the area of the Pente Mili beach in Kyrenia where the Turkish army landed on July 20, 1974 as part of events in the north to mark the anniversary of the invasion.

The F16 will fly over Pente Mili beach at 2.15am.

Events for the 1974 invasion anniversary started on Friday noon with a 21-gun salute.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci made a televised address.

Events on Friday included a concert in memory of Turkish Cypriot Vice President of the Republic of Cyprus Dr Fazil Kucuk, and former Turkish Cypriot leader Rauf Denktash.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay was to arrive in the north on Friday night to attend the events.

A parade will take place on Saturday morning while Akinci and his wife, Meral Akinci, will host a reception in the evening.

The Turkish Stars, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, will perform an air show in Nicosia on Saturday morning and another one in the afternoon in Kyrenia.

In the south of the island, events in memory of those who died during the invasion will be held islandwide.