July 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus among EU countries with biggest number of cars per capita

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Cyprus is among the EU member states with the highest number of passenger cars, standing at just over 600 per 1,000 inhabitants, a newly released Eurostat report says.

It is one of several small countries with high motorisation rates.

First on the list for 2017 is Luxembourg, with 670 passenger cars per 1,000 inhabitants, followed by Italy (625 cars), Finland (617 cars), Malta (613 cars) and Cyprus in fifth place (609 cars).

The report notes that the Luxembourg figure may be influenced by cross-border workers using company cars registered in the country.

In 2017, the highest number of registered passenger cars was recorded in Germany, with 46 million cars. The second was Italy (37 million cars: 2016 data) and third France (32 million cars). Over the five-year period from 2013 to 2017, there was strong growth in the number of registered passenger cars in several member states.

The highest growth over this period was recorded in Slovakia (18 per cent), followed by Czechia and Portugal (both 17 per cent), Estonia (15 per cent), Malta and Hungary (both 14 per cent).

