Greek artists look to the future

The title of the concert What’s left of the fire? is a bold look at our past, present and future. Two songwriters who have had similar careers for almost four decades, Greek rock musician Lavrentis Macheritsas and singer and songwriter Nicos Portokaloglou, will perform together this week in Cyprus. Perhaps surprisingly, they met for the first time on stage last winter in Athens, Thessaloniki and in selected European cities.

And according to organisers of this concert “the response of the audience was spontaneous and enthusiastic, the mood was good, the spirits high and the applause very strong.”

The two artists then decided to present their musical feast What’s left of the fire? in open air venues during the summer, including a performance in the municipal gardens of Limassol on Thursday.

A day later they perfom in Larnaca with the participation of Steve Tesser (guitar, song) and Agapi Diagelaki (song, ukulele, percussion).

The two Greek singers are among the artists with the longest and most consistent musical career in the country. Portokaloglou and Macheritsas both started their careers in the early 1980s, leaving their mark in the following decades with their bands Fatme and Termites.

Macheritsas, who was born in 1956, began his solo career in 1989 as a writer and performer after years of performing with the band.

Portokaloglou, born in 1951, started his career in 1980, when he founded the music band Fatme. He went solo in 1990.

Macheritsas and Portokaloglou

July 25. 8.30pm until midnight. Municipal Gardens Theatre, Lord Byron Street

Limassol. Tel: 25-343341. Entrance €20

July 26. 9pm. Kamares Old Aqueduct, Larisis Street, Larnaca. Free entrance.