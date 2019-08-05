Go Trendy or Classic with garden furniture from JYSK

Do you want to be Trendy or Classis this August? To answer this, visit the JYSK store at Nicosia Mall. August, as the typical holiday month, is ideal for resting and relaxing with family and friends. That’s why JYSK, the famous Danish retailer chain, offers two garden furniture sets to two lucky winners to make your summer even more beautiful. A Trendy and a Classic one!

So, Trendy vs Classic. Decide what suits your taste and take part in JYSK’s competition, which will last from Monday, August 5, to Saturday, August 10. The JYSK store at Nicosia Mall has created two garden furniture sets, one with a trendy character and the other in classic style.

All you have to do is choose your favourite, take a selfie with it, and post it on Instagram or Facebook, tagging JYSK CY. Use hashtags #classicjysk or #trendyjysk according to your preference.

Then, present the post at the JYSK store and fill out an entry form to enter the draw for one of the two garden furniture sets.

The two lucky winners will be announced on Saturday, August 10, during the live link with LOVE RADIO from 16:00-18:00.

And for those who are looking to bring new life to their outdoor space, the JYSK store at Nicosia Mall offers all outdoor products at discounts up to 50% throughout August.

For more information on the August discounts and offers, you can visit https://jysk.com.cy/jysk-august-2019-magazine/. Also, for the JYSK store at Nicosia Mall, please visit www.jysk.com.cy, or find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JYSK.CYPRUS/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jyskcyprus/.