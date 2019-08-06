Meeting to discuss West Nile virus

A broad meeting is being held at the health ministry on Tuesday to discuss potential measures after several cases of West Nile virus.

Two cases have been recorded in Nicosia while the north has seen several people fall ill with the virus, including one who died.

“Because the two cases have been found in the Nicosia area, all the municipalities of greater Nicosia have been invited to evaluate the situation and put measures in place at a local level,” health services director Alvertos Karis said.

The West Nile virus is mainly transmitted by mosquitoes, which carry the infected blood of certain bird species.

In their majority, humans who are infected do not fall ill or have mild symptoms. Only a few, under 1 per cent, develop a serious illness which affects their nervous system.

Older people are at a higher risk, as well as those with compromised immune systems.

There is no special treatment for the virus. Serious cases, however, are admitted to hospital for supportive treatment.