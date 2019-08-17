Visits to Paphos restaurants down 10 per cent

Visits to Paphos’ bars and restaurants are down by ten per cent this August, the head of the shop-owners’ federation (Osika) Fyros Thrasyvoulou said on Saturday.

Thrasyvoulou said last August restaurants and bars were between 80 per cent and 90 per cent full, while this August this has dropped to between 70 per cent and 80 per cent.

According to the Osika head, the majority of visitors are local or from Israel. The number of Israeli tourists is high because prices in Cyprus are lower compared to Israel he said.

September, Thrasyvoulou said, is not expected to fare better, but this could change as holidays are booked last minute.

The forecast for October is more encouraging he added.

“As the owners of the recreational establishments, we are looking forward to quality visits during September and October,” he said.

On the issue of finding workers, Thrasyvoulou said he had called on the Labour Minister, Zeta Emilianidou to upgrade the quality of worker education in the services sector.