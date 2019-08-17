August 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Visits to Paphos restaurants down 10 per cent

By Peter Michael00

Visits to Paphos’ bars and restaurants are down by ten per cent this August, the head of the shop-owners’ federation (Osika) Fyros Thrasyvoulou said on Saturday.

Thrasyvoulou said last August restaurants and bars were between 80 per cent and 90 per cent full, while this August this has dropped to between 70 per cent and 80 per cent.

According to the Osika head, the majority of visitors are local or from Israel. The number of Israeli tourists is high because prices in Cyprus are lower compared to Israel he said.

September, Thrasyvoulou said, is not expected to fare better, but this could change as holidays are booked last minute.

The forecast for October is more encouraging he added.

“As the owners of the recreational establishments, we are looking forward to quality visits during September and October,” he said.

On the issue of finding workers, Thrasyvoulou said he had called on the Labour Minister, Zeta Emilianidou to upgrade the quality of worker education in the services sector.

 

Related posts

Napa mayor launches contest for construction of amphitheatre

Peter Michael

Police search for robbery suspects

Peter Michael

Tourist seriously injured in hotel fall

Peter Michael

Barbers and musicians for peace

Eleni Philippou

‘300,000 trees in Nicosia’ initiative spreading to other towns

Lizzy Ioannidou

30 new cultural heritage projects in the pipeline, says Hadjidemetriou

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign