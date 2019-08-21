Limassol police searching for missing swimmer

The search for a man who went swimming on Tuesday evening in Limassol WAS by Wednesday morning without results, police reported.

The 44-year-old man, a resident of Limassol, travelled to the Molos area with a friend at around 9pm and reportedly went swimming in the sea at 11.30pm after consuming some alcohol.

When he failed to return, his friend notified police. A search at sea and on land was launched.

The search was halted at 2.30am and resumed with the first light of day. Divers, members of the civil defence and volunteers continue to look for the swimmer.