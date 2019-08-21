August 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol police searching for missing swimmer

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The search for a man who went swimming on Tuesday evening in Limassol WAS by Wednesday morning  without results, police reported.

The 44-year-old man, a resident of Limassol, travelled to the Molos area with a friend at around 9pm and reportedly went swimming in the sea at 11.30pm after consuming some alcohol.

When he failed to return, his friend notified police. A search at sea and on land was launched.

The search was halted at 2.30am and resumed with the first light of day. Divers, members of the civil defence and volunteers continue to look for the swimmer.

Related posts

Plenty of music to look forward to at Flying Away Festival

Eleni Philippou

Police probe into teenager’s drinking death continues

Lizzy Ioannidou

Measures to crack down on illegal use of fireworks

Lizzy Ioannidou

Works at oldest secondary school to maintain its character

Lizzy Ioannidou

€5m paid to presidential, ministerial advisors last year

Lizzy Ioannidou

Farmers say storms wiped out one year of labour

Lizzy Ioannidou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign