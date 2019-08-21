August 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Turbulence on Spanish flight from Mauritius injures 14

By Reuters News Service00
The A330-343 Airbus, operated by Spanish charter airline Evelop, landed safely at its original destination in Madrid's Barajas airport on Tuesday night after suffering a 15-second episode of clear-air turbulence that made the aircraft plummet a few hundred metres in the sky over Ethiopia

Fourteen people had to be treated for injuries in Madrid after a flight operated by Spanish charter airline Evelop ran into severe turbulence en route from Mauritius, a company official who declined to be identified said on Wednesday.

The A330-343 Airbus aircraft landed safely at its original destination in Madrid’s Barajas airport on Tuesday night after suffering a 15-second episode of clear-air turbulence that made the aircraft plummet a few hundred metres in the sky over Ethiopia.

Three crew members were among those injured, all of them lightly. The company source said the 11 passengers had ignored the seat belt warning activated before the plane flew into the turbulence zone.

El Mundo newspaper on Wednesday quoted one passenger as saying the plunge had sent various people “flying towards the ceiling and floating in the air, like you see in the movies”.

“We all thought we were going to die,” he told El Mundo, adding that upon the safe landing the passengers applauded the crew and hugged each other.

Related posts

Merkel gives Britain 30 days to find last-minute Brexit solution

Reuters News Service

South African court rules display of apartheid flag constitutes hate speech

Reuters News Service

Spain issues international alert as listeria cases hit 150

Reuters News Service

Italy’s PD opens door to possible 5-Star govt, sets conditions

Reuters News Service

Trump sparks backlash by accusing Jews who vote for Democrats of ‘great disloyalty’

Reuters News Service

Brazil’s Bolsonaro claims NGOs may be burning the Amazon

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign