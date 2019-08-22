August 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing man found alive and well in his apartment

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The 44-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday after going swimming in Limassol was found in good health but drunk on Thursday and was promptly arrested, police said.

The man was found sleeping in his Limassol apartment shortly before noon.

Divers, members of the civil defence and volunteers had all been looking for the man since his disappearance. Police on Wednesday asked the public for help in finding him.

Grzegorz Pawelczyk, a resident of Limassol, travelled to the Molos area with a friend at around 9pm on Tuesday and reportedly jumped into the sea at 11.30pm after consuming some beers.

When he failed to return, his friend notified police. A massive search at sea and on land was launched.

On Tuesday evening police went to his apartment, had to break down the doors and seized several items, after which they changed the locks.

When he was asked how he got into the flat, which is on the seventh floor on Thursday, Pawelczyk said he climbed down from the roof.

After he was found, he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A little later he was arrested in connection with a case of domestic violence which had been pending against him since May.

 

