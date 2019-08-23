August 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New website seeks to ease return of artworks lost in 74

By Staff Reporter00

A website (www.cyprusart.eu/en) has been created for the collection of information about all artworks lost in Cyprus in 1974 with the hope of identifying their rightful owners and returning works to them.

The website operates in three languages: Greek, Turkish and English.

It was created after the Bi-communal Technical Committee on Culture was mandated in February to return 219 paintings and pieces of audio-visual material in the north to their owners.

Similarly, the website asks people to complete a five-part questionnaire giving information about each artwork and its owner.

“Art is transcendent, overcoming political, social, economic and physical barriers. Even the devastating consequences of violent conflicts,” the website says.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Police looking to learn from mistakes says chief

Andria Kades

New measures to tackle violence, delinquency in schools

Andria Kades

Man arrested watering cannabis plants

Staff Reporter

New case of West Nile virus identified

Lizzy Ioannidou

Paphos museum to re-open by year’s end says minister

Staff Reporter

Multinational consortium named for LNG construction

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign