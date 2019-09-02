‘Good reason to hope’ that agreement can be reached on terms of talks

Agreeing the terms of reference for a resumption of Cyprus talks appeared to have moved a step closer on Monday after UN envoy Jane Holl Lute completed almost all her meetings with the two leaders.

She was due to have a second meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at 5pm.

“There seems to be good reason to hope that there are grounds for us to agree on the terms of reference,” government spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou told reporters after Lute met President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday morning.

She met both leaders separately on Sunday, and there had been a suggestion of a joint meeting, but this was quashed early Monday in favour of a new round of separate meetings. In line with previous practice, Lute herself has not made any statements during her visit.

Prodromou said Monday there were other factors involved in the whole process. Lute, he said, would also be consulting the guarantor powers Greece and Turkey.

“We cannot ignore any difficulties that may arise, if any, as long as Turkey continues its illegal interventions [in Cyprus’ EEZ] and everything going on with the Varosha issue,” Prodromou said.

“We want to hope, we hope, that everyone will take on board the direction agreed between the President of the Republic and the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at their recent meeting in order to create prospects for resuming negotiations.”

Prodromou said it was unlikely the terms of reference, if agreed, would be announced by either side. “It is Mrs Lute who is conducting the whole process on behalf of the United Nations and we should wait for the next steps,” he said.

“Mrs Lute will have consultations with the UN secretary-general and we will see.”

He described Monday’s meeting between Lute and Anastasiades as “productive”, the same as their meeting on Sunday. The president is also due to brief the national council on Tuesday.

Asked whether the president had made it clear to Lute that even if the leaders agree to the terms of reference, that he would not negotiate unless the challenges imposed by Turkey in the island’s EEZ, and the issue of Varosha were lifted, Prodromou said Anastasiades had made clear the Greek Cypriot side’s positions.

“We have procedural preparations right now. The president is working to get the terms of reference that we have said are now on track and there is scope to agree on these very soon so that the UN secretary-general can see how the process can be relaunched,” he added.

Quizzed on whether Turkey’s stance did not matter, the spokesman said Lute would be consulting with the other parties involved. “We expect Turkey to contribute to the resumption of negotiations by ending its illegal activities,” he added.

Prodromou said what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was expecting was the two sides to agree to the terms of reference, “and that does not mean the guarantor powers do not play a role”.

“It will be up to the secretary-general to decide on the next steps,” he added.

During their informal meeting on August 9, the two leaders agreed to continue working with Lute on the terms of reference. They had also agreed to hold a tripartite meeting with the UN secretary-general in September to plan a way forward.

But a government source said on Saturday that Turkey’s actions in Cyprus’ EEZ and the moves in Varosha by the Turkish Cypriot administration threatened the possibility of the talks resuming.

These actions may also lead to a cancellation of the proposed tripartite meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the source said.

If the meeting goes ahead, it is expected to take place on September 27 in New York, following the UN general assembly.

Meanwhile Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Monday that Turkey did not have the luxury to sit back and watch events unfold in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“You cannot be at the negotiating table without demonstrating a presence on the battlefield,” he was quoted as saying by the Cyprus News Agency at an event Sunday night in Turkey. He was mainly referring to Syria but also mentioned Cyprus and the activities by Turkish drillships in the region.

“We will at this time continue our explorations in these areas. The whole of Cyprus has rights in the eastern Mediterranean. We also have rights, so does the south [Cyprus]. But we, as Turkey, are a guarantor force and have the right to be there. In the same way Greece is a guarantor power, in the same way Britain, in the same way the EU. But no one has the right to tell us ‘why are you there?’. Here we are,” he said.