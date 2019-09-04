New lease of life for forestry college

The forestry college in Prodromos will be reopened and upgraded to a higher education institute, the Council of Ministers decided on Wednesday.

The reopening is expected to contribute to the proper staffing and functioning of the forestry department, in particular with forest fire protection, a statement released after the cabinet session said.

The upgrade should also contribute to the development of the area within the framework of the national strategy for the development of mountain communities approved in July.

It was decided to submit two programmes to the Agency for Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Higher Education.

The first, a one-year programme, will be mandatory for all new employees at the forestry department. The aim is to meet the staffing needs of the department with staff trained in the specific characteristics of the Cypriot forest ecosystem.

The second is a three-year programme which will be a revised and updated version of what the college offered in the past. It will run only if there is interest from students.

Graduates will not be automatically employed in the public sector upon completion but will be able to apply for positions.

The forestry department is going to issue an invitation to all higher education institutions to cooperate with the college, with the possibility of joint curricula and specialised training programmes.

The college will also offer training programmes for the existing staff of the department.