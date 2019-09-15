Four remanded after wild car chase in Paphos

Four Iranian men were remanded by the Paphos court for two days on Sunday after allegedly causing mayhem resulting in a three-car crash as they attempted to settle personal differences on the streets of the town in front of frightened bystanders, police said.

Police said they had answered a call to a three-car crash near the Paphos EAC offices on Saturday evening where they found the men involved to be in possession of bats, iron bars and knives.

It appears they had engaged in a car chase around the streets and in some residential areas until one of the cars smashed into the one ahead, and the third vehicle then crashed into the second.

Police said the driver of the first vehicle was a 43-year-old who had two knives on him. They said they also found five grammes of crystal meth in his car. He was also in Cyprus illegally and driving without insurance, they said.

A subsequent search of the second car, which was driven by a 35-year-old, found a 55cm piece of construction iron.

The third vehicle was driven by a 21-year-old who had a 37-year-old passenger. Officers found a 45cm metal bar and 29 packs of cigarettes in the car. The cigarettes were later taken by customs and the 21-year-old fined €80 for unpaid taxes, police said.

According to a police report, the 37-year-old, 35-year-old and 21-year-old man, after exiting their vehicles, attacked and beat the 43-year-old with their fists and smashed his windshield with one of the weapons they had.

He was taken to Paphos General Hospital, where he was found to have scratches and bruises on various parts of his body and after receiving first aid he was discharged.

The four suspects are facing various charges including assault, unlawful possession of drugs, and causing malicious damage.