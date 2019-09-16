Paphos maintains its position as the most popular spot to overseas buyers & investors

Paphos is in the lead as the most popular district for overseas buyers from Europe and Non-Europeans by 37.6% in comparison to Limassol which follows with 33.1%. Larnaca is 3rd with 17.5% and lastly Famagusta with 6.8 % and Nicosia with just 5.0%.

During the first eight months of 2019, the number of sales has increased by 17% to reach 7,044 compared to 6,016 in the corresponding period last year. In percentage terms, sales in Paphos have risen by 27% meanwhile sales in Nicosia have risen by 23%.

Domestic sales rose by 24% and Sales to EU nationals and to non -EU nationals by 9%.

The area of Paphos is once again becoming the new attraction for European and Non-European buyers and entrepreneurs. The beautiful town of Paphos and the entire picturesque province is the safest and most secure area on the Island, where one can live, work and holiday.

The perfect climate along with the new cosmopolitan culture in the region has increased the turnout of foreign buyers and investors. For many people, Paphos is still one of the best Cities to buy a holiday or a permanent home abroad.