September 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UK’s Brexit Secretary Barclay in Cyprus Wednesday

By Source: Cyprus News Agency018
Steve Barclay

Steve Barclay, the Secretary of State for Exiting the EU, will be in Cyprus for a working visit on Wednesday to discuss Brexit with the island’s political leadership.

The British High Commission in Cyprus announced that during his stay, Barclay is expected to hold meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and business officials to discuss the latest developments on Brexit ahead of the UK`s departure from the EU on October 31.

“Mr Barclay’s visit is part of the government’s efforts to demonstrate that while the UK will be leaving the EU with or without a deal on October 31, there is renewed energy and focus on reaching a deal in the interests of the UK and EU as a whole” the announcement concludes.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

China park being inaugurated on Wednesday 

Bejay Browne

Neophytou meets China ambassador, part of series of contacts with diplomatic corps

Evie Andreou

Man arrested for multiple burglaries in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Yavuz completes first round of drilling, now off Mersin

Evie Andreou

Varosha hotel owners to update title deeds

Lizzy Ioannidou

Teaching union should be ashamed says parents’ leader

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign