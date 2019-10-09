October 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four suspects in sham marriage arrested in Larnaca

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Four people have been arrested in connection with a fake wedding in Larnaca on Tuesday.

The four, three men aged 41, 26 and 22 and a 23-year-old woman were found outside the Larnaca municipality in the morning.

The 23-year-old woman allegedly arrived in Cyprus to marry one of the men in return for payment.

All four were arrested and are expected to appear in court on Wednesday to be remanded.


Related posts

Twelve migrants picked up in Peristerona

Annette Chrysostomou

On your bike: The Cyprus Epic

Press Release

Ministers call for adequate support for migrants

George Psyllides

Dig at ancient military site sheds light on its fortification

Annette Chrysostomou

Working together for regional peace

Elias Hazou

Dialogue on minimum wage to start December

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign