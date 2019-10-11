October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Other Sport

Mixed martial arts star McGregor appears in court in assault case

By Reuters News Service00
McGregor was charged in a separate case in April 2018 with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor appeared in court on Friday over an alleged assault on a man in a Dublin pub in April.

The 31-year-old Irish fighter stood at the back of the Dublin courtroom as his solicitor, Michael Staines, asked for the case to be adjourned until Nov. 1 pending the disclosure of evidence.

A policeman told the court that included CCTV footage.

Judge Marie Keane asked the twice Ultimate Fighting Championship title-holder, dressed in a navy pattern suit, to appear again in three weeks’ time when he would be asked to enter a plea or seek a date for the case to be heard.

McGregor was charged in a separate case in April 2018 with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after police said he attacked a charter bus in New York carrying UFC fighters.

He pleaded guilty to a reduced disorderly conduct charge in that case.


Related posts

Can Qatar keep World Cup fans entertained?

Reuters News Service

“Typhoon Haggis” no longer a laughing matter for nervy Scots

Reuters News Service

Tsitsipas stuns Djokovic in Shanghai Masters

Press Association

Memorable away win for Cyprus against Kazakhstan in Euro 2020 qualifier

Iacovos Constantinou

Iranian women attend first football match in 40 years

Reuters News Service

Low preaches patience after Germany let two-goal lead slip

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign