October 11, 2019

Tusk calls on Turkey to end ‘illegal’ drilling activity off Cyprus

By George Psyllides
Tusk at the palace (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

European Council President Donald Tusk called on Turkey on Friday to end its drilling activities off the Cypriot coast because it undermined efforts to resume reunification talks and good neighbourly relations.

Speaking during a news conference at the presidential palace in Nicosia, Tusk said he “came to demonstrate our full solidarity with you in the face of the Turkish drilling activities” inside the island’s exclusive economic zone.

“The European Council has strongly condemned these illegal activities,” Tusk said, calling on Turkey to end its operations.

Tusk arrived on Friday morning for a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades.

Turkey has dispatched several vessels in areas that fall within the continental shelf/EEZ of the Republic of Cyprus.

According to a navigational warning, the Turkish drill ship Yavuz is set to carry out drilling operations inside block 7, located off the south-western coast of Cyprus.

Yavuz, was anchored off the island’s north-eastern coast on July 8 and operated within the territorial waters of the Republic of Cyprus, until September 17, when it departed for a Turkish port in Mersin.

In response to these Turkish activities, on July 15 EU Foreign Ministers endorsed measures, suspending, among others, negotiations with Ankara on the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement and postponing the Association Council and other EU-Turkey meetings. Moreover, the Council reduced the pre-accession assistance to Turkey for 2020 and invited the European Investment Bank to review its lending activities in the country.

In accordance with the June 20 European Council conclusions, foreign ministers also invited the High Representative and the Commission to continue working on options for targeted measures in light of Turkey’s continued drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.


