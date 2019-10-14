EU foreign ministers agree to ‘restrictive measures’ over Turkish drilling

The EU Council of Foreign Ministers on Monday adopted ‘restrictive measures’ over Turkey’s illegal drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The 28 EU foreign affairs ministers said in a text they agree with the establishment of a framework regime for measures aimed at natural and legal persons responsible for or involved in illegal drilling activity in the eastern Mediterranean.

They also called on the High Representative and the Commission to submit proposals for this purpose. No details of the measures were announced.

According to the text of the conclusions, the 28 ministers said that in the light of Turkey’s ongoing illegal activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, the council reaffirms its full solidarity with Cyprus in respecting its sovereignty and sovereign rights according to international law.

The council “recalls its conclusions of 15 July 2019 in all its parts, and in particular that the delimitation of the exclusive economic zones and the continental shelf must be dealt with in good faith through dialogue and negotiation, in full respect of international law and in accordance with the principle of good neighbourly relations.”

“On the basis of the preparatory work already undertaken, the council agrees with the establishment of a framework regime for restrictive measures addressed to natural and legal persons responsible for illicit hydrocarbon activity in the eastern Mediterranean and inviting the High Representative and the commission to soon submit proposals for this purpose,” the text concludes.

Earlier in the day the EU countries committed to suspending arms exports to Turkey over its incursion into Syria but stopped short of the EU-wide arms embargo that France and Germany had sought.

The Foreign Affairs Council, said in a statement that Turkey’s military action in northern Syria had “dramatic consequences” and noted that some EU countries had halted arms exports.

“Member states commit to strong national positions regarding their arms export policy to Turkey,” EU foreign ministers said after a meeting in Luxembourg.

High representative and commission vice president Federica Mogherini told the press on Monday morning in Luxembourg that the EU member states would discuss how far they were ready to go on some measures that are on the table when it comes to the Turkish military activities in Syria, but also the drillings in Cyprus.

Entering the council building in Luxembourg Mogherini said: “you know that today we are mainly discussing the military operations in Syria. […] And obviously, as you know, member states will discuss how far they are ready to go on some measures that are on the table when it comes to the Turkish military activities in Syria, but also the drillings in Cyprus.”

She added that the was an important meeting not only for the decisions it could take, but also to prepare the European Council. The European Council will later this week have the same two topics on the agenda, among others, she said. “It will also be useful to prepare the meeting of heads of state and government on these two issues,” she said.