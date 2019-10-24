October 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Britain must hold an election

By CM Reader's View010
Brtish PM Boris Johnson

It’s time Britain had an election.

The Tory party failed on every level to deliver what the people wanted. In the last 3 years they managed to give Britain 3 different PMs. Boris is now literally going rogue with his signed letter to the EU saying he objects to what the British government wants.

The current British government is a chaotic mess with the current leader party unable to clean up after itself.

Boris had got to realize he is merely a spokesperson for his party and cannot act on his own ego. If he cannot convince his government about his plans then he is useless.

The people of Britain deserve to have a leading party in government that knows what it’s doing. Boris is unable to convince a fly with his masterplan let alone a room full of MPs.


Related posts

Green deputy responds to CM editorial

CM Reader's View

Let them go on strike, nothing will change

CM Reader's View

Our View: New tax evasion bill overdue, but system still unfair

CM: Our View

Remembering Ann

CM Guest Columnist

Our View: Green party support for illegal camper beggars belief

CM: Our View

Farmers should always be compensated

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign