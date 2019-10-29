October 29, 2019

Two die in air training accident in the north

Two people died when a training aircraft crashed near Lefkoniko airport in the north, reports said on Tuesday.

According to Turkish Cypriot media the plane, which belongs to an air sports organisation, crashed at around 12.50pm near the airport, killing two men.

No further information was given as yet.

Turkish Cypriot ‘transport minister’ Tolga Atakan went to the scene of the accident, the reports said.

