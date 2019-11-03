November 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Second elevator soon for Paphos municipal market parking

By Bejay Browne00
The old elevator

A second elevator is soon to be installed at Paphos old town municipal market car park, according to a municipality spokesman.

“This will make it far easier and more convenient for the public to access the ‘administration square’, the vegetable market, the parking lot and the Ottoman baths,” a spokesman said.

This week, the mayor of Paphos Phedonas Phedonos signed a relevant contract with T.E.P. Lifts Ltd, totalling €47,600.

“Work on the installation and maintenance of the second lift will begin immediately and will be completed within the next four months,” he said.

The lift currently in place has not been working properly for some time.

At the opposite side of the car park a new glass elevator was recently installed at a renovated square and coffee shop, it is operational and constantly in use.

In this area of Paphos old town, a couple of roads are currently closed as upgrading work is still ongoing and due to be completed imminently. This will see the creation of two new car parks, upgraded facades, new road surfaces and the removal of illegal structures.

 

Related posts

Malaysian fugitive financier holds Cyprus passport – report

Staff Reporter

Police investigate shooting outside Engomi club, two injured

Staff Reporter

500 new trees planted in six Limassol parks

Staff Reporter

Drug suspect remanded in Limassol after cannabis found (Updated)

Staff Reporter

Russian man killed in quad-bike accident, passenger injured

Staff Reporter

The ‘easy targets’ for robbery and abuse

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign