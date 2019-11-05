November 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

Free advice from motivational expert at ISOP

By Press Release01
Internationally renowned business consultant and motivational speaker Bill Lewis

Paphos and The International School of Paphos will have the honour of hosting the internationally renowned business consultant and motivational speaker Bill Lewis, all the way from the USA.

On the morning of Thursday, November 7, Lewis will share his 30 years of expertise as a motivational teacher and entrepreneur with the high school students of ISOP, who will also have the opportunity to work and develop their own projects.

In the afternoon at 6.30pm, Lewis will present a free interactive seminar especially designed for adults at the ISOP boarding house premises. The participants, who can be parents, teachers, businessmen and professionals will have the opportunity to learn new methods for better communication and advance their skills for both their personal and professional lives.

The interactive seminar, which will be in English, is entitled ‘Managing People – Your transferable skills’. Its duration will be around 30 minutes with extra time for questions and answers. A cocktail reception will follow at the premises of the boarding house, where the guests will have the opportunity to speak in person with Lewis, who has been described as a doctor for business.

For further information and to reserve a seat, please call The International School of Paphos on 26-821700 or send an email to [email protected] Limited seats available

 

 

 

Related posts

OUC continues lecture series on environmental management

Press Release

Students urge teachers to strike over four-monthly exams

Annette Chrysostomou

Teachers to vote over strikes during exam period

Gina Agapiou

Photography classes go beyond Instagram

Eleni Philippou

Role model ISOP students volunteer for Paphos clean-up

Press Release

New ultrasound institute at UNic medical school

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign