New protest against Stavrovouni quarry to be held Saturday

A new demonstration against the construction of an asphalt plant in the Pyrgos-Kornos area will be held on Saturday morning after the government’s decision to lease state-owned land to a private company.
Protesters will gather at 8am on Saturday outside the Skyra Lima quarry in Stavrovouni forest to demonstrate against the cabinet’s decision to change the state-owned land lease to allow the private company Skyra Lima-Iacovou Brothers to open a plant to produce and recycle asphalt near the quarry.
Protesters argue the government moved on with the approval despite a case relating to the asphalt plant pending before the supreme court, which will rule on December 6 whether the permission granted for its construction is illegal or not.
Moreover, an environmental study by Isotech Ltd was conducted in the area in April which showed the plant will negatively affect the two Stavrovouni monasteries and residents in the area with the dust, noise, odour and air pollution produced. Protesters said they will continue to fight for their right to a healthy and dignified life as well as the protection of the two Natura 2000 zones situated nearby.
During the protest, the road leading to Stavrovouni Monastery will be closed, as well as the two entrances to the quarry which fall under the property of the monastery.
Previously, the department of environment gave the green light for the construction of the asphalt plant since it would be constructed near the already established quarry belonging to the same company.
However, protesters from Pyrgos-Kornos and Stavrovouni argued that during their previous protests the study was insufficient, and following the new research, they said air pollution will become worse while the area already has to deal with pollution from the nearby Nicosia-Limassol highway.
They also referred to the increased cases of cancer in their communities and pointed to a European Commission study on air quality in Cyprus, showing residents are exposed to dust levels 75 per cent higher than the level permitted by the EU.
President of the Green Party George Perdikis along with vice president Efi Xanthou, and MP Charalambos Theopemptou will also be participating in the protest.