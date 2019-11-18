November 18, 2019

The peculiar story of George Petikas comes to life

By Eleni Philippou07

After three successful performances in Athens, the play Anamisis Ntenekes returns to Cyprus for a limited number of performances in Nicosia and Limassol. The play is a theatrical adaptation of Yiannis Makridakis’ novel of the same name which tells the true story of a man who broke the law for a crime of passion.

The research on the legendary life of George Petikas 100 years after the murder takes the audience on a journey from America to the steep caves of the Peloponnese, to Anamisis Ntenekes.

The plot is inspired by historical memory and folk narrative, creating fiction. During the performance, the narrator creates the protagonists on stage as well as their actions with his only tool; his speech.

On the evening of February 22, 1915, Petikas killed his partner Yiannis Loizos with a knife, for a woman. He escapes to the mountains and becomes the biggest gangster in the history of Chios, as for many years the police and prosecutors cannot arrest him.

Five years later he is eventually captured but escapes from prison soon after. His traces are then lost and gradually the story is forgotten both by the public and the police until 15 years later he is arrested in Istanbul and extradited to Greece. Although sentenced to death, Petikas is later released with a royal pardon.

Petikas remains as the first name of crime in Chios and to this day in many villages of the area, the nickname ‘Petikas’ is used for young and unruly residents.

 

Anamisis Ntenekes

Play about the crime of George Petikas adaptated from Yiannis Makridakis’ novel of the same name. November 18-19. Satiriko Theatre, Nicosia. November 22-24. Theatro Synergeio, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 22-312940, 22-421609, 99-346775, 99-288846

