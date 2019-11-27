November 27, 2019

Youth march against the ‘power of money’

By Gina Agapiou00
Previous climate-change protests in Nicosia (C. Theodorides)

Youth for Climate Cyprus will hold a march in Nicosia on Friday to protest against the power of money and the negative effect it has on people’s lives.

The movement, made up mostly of environmentally aware teens, has called on people to gather outside the presidential palace at 5pm.

Demonstrators have been asked to wear ties or other pieces of clothing they view as a symbol of money, and march to Ledra Street with the slogan “people above money” to underline that “no amount of money is more important than human health and nature”.

The protest event was in reaction to the words of an official of the Ministry of Energy, who responded to concerns expressed by Youth for Climate Cyprus by saying: “We worry about the future, we are parents too. We could avoid the extraction of gas and the potential pollution of the atmosphere. But you have to understand that fossil fuel extraction will bring tremendous profit to our economy.”

In announcement issued on Wednesday, Youth for Climate said: “It is apparent that even for government officials, profit is the priority, not the well-being of the people. This mentality is also observed in a variety of ways on a daily basis. From the fires in the Akamas, to the homeless in Limassol, the asphalt plant in Stavrovouni, the factories in Dali and Kofinou, the use of toxic cyanide for gold mining and the list does not end there unfortunately.”

This is the seventh time a climate march is taking place in Cyprus according to the organisers. The first took place four years ago but the authorities ignored demands for action.

“The irony of the climate crisis is that we know who is creating the problem and we have the current technology to fix it” added Youth for Climate.

For more information https://www.facebook.com/events/804354476660275/

 

