November 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies in crash on the motorway

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A crash involving two cars on the Nicosia – Limassol motorway resulted in the death of a 27-year-old driver early on Thursday morning.

The man was named as Panayiotis Christoforou.

The car he was driving was hit from behind by a car driven by a 50-year-old man near the Moutayiaka exit on the way towards Limassol.

The 50-year-old driver was seriously injured and is being treated at Limassol general hospital.

According to head of Limassol traffic police Michalis Michael it is likely that he was speeding.

Michael said while the 27-year-old was heading towards Limassol, his car was struck violently from the back. The car repeatedly hit the metal railings in the centre of the road before coming to a stop about 200 metres away.

The driver was killed instantly.

The 50-year-old underwent a preliminary alcohol test which showed a reading of 111 µg, almost five times the legal limit of 22µg.

Anyone who knows anything about the circumstances under which the accident happened is asked to contact Limassol traffic police at 25-805252 or any other police station.

The two lanes of the motorway near Moutouyiaka remain closed until investigations have been completed.

Drivers are urged to be careful and use the exit of Ayios Tychonas to the old Nicosia – Limassol road.

