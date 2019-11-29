November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Premier League

Arsenal sack manager Emery

By Reuters News Service00
Arsenal have sacked boss Unai Emery following a run of seven games without a win

Arsenal have sacked manager Unai Emery following a run of seven games without a victory and Freddie Ljungberg will take over as interim coach, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Spaniard Emery leaves the side after 18 months in charge, with the club eighth in the Premier League standings after four wins in 13 matches.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required,” the club said in a statement.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.”

The start of this season has proved a challenge for the Gunners and a 2-1 Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night proved to be the last straw.

