November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Three remanded, 24 sought over sham weddings

By Gina Agapiou023

Nicosia district court remanded three people on Friday for eight days on suspicion of forging documents and assisting third-country nationals to enter the republic.

Three people, aged 47, 24 and 19, were arrested on Thursday while 24 more suspects are wanted in connection with the same case.

During investigations, police discovered that 13 civil weddings between EU citizens and third-country nationals that took place in a specific municipality in Nicosia had issued a fake employment contract to secure their registration.

