Government presents merger plan, 17 new municipalities

Seventeen new municipalities were presented on Monday by Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides, the results of the government’s plan to merge local authorities resulting in the creation of four in Nicosia, four in Limassol, four in Larnaca, three in Paphos and two in Famagusta.
Thirty municipalities and 48 communities will be merged, which means 83 per cent of the population, 700,000 residents, will now be part of a municipality, compared to 71 per cent currently.
The four new municipalities in the Nicosia district result from the merger of 17 existing local authorities, 10 municipalities and seven communities. The number of residents in municipalities will increase by 13,560, from 255,000 today to 270,000.
The four new municipalities in Nicosia are:
Nicosia, Strovolos, Ayios Dhometios, Engomi, Aglandjia (174,167 inhabitants)
Lakatamia, Tseri, the Anthoupolis housing estate (47,136)
Latsia and Geri (25,009)
Dali and South Nicosia (20,066)
In the Limassol district:
Limassol, Mesa Yitonia, Tserkes Tiflik (115,527)
Ayios Athanasios, Germasoyia, Ayios Tychonas, Mouttayiaka, Arkounta, Foinikarion, Armenochori (34,956)
Ano and Kato Polemidia (25,839)
Ypsonas, Asomatos, Sotira, Erimi, Kolossi, Araxoni, Akrotiri (25,097)
The four new municipalities result from the merger of six municipalities and 12 communities. The number of residents will increase by 32,000, from 177,000 to 209,000.
In the Larnaca district:
Larnaca, Aradippou, Livadia, Oroklini (84,036)
Meneou, Dromolaxia, Kiti, Pervolia, Tersephanou (15,249)
Lefkara, Vavla, Delikipos, Kato Drys, Kato Lefkara, Kornos (3,911)
Athienou, Avdellero (5,235)
The new municipalities result from the merger of six municipalities and 12 communities, which will also increase the population of the district by 17,714.
In the Paphos district:
Paphos, Geroskipou, Achelia, Dimi, Konia (44,344)
Western Paphos, Peyia, Emba, Lemba, Kissonerga, Chlorakas (16,674)
Polis Chrysochous, Argaka, Markountas, Chrysochous, Goudi, Pelathousa, Kinousa, Peristerona (3,778)
The three new municipalities resulting from the merger of 19 local authorities, four municipalities and 15 communities. The population will increase by 18,454, from 46,741 to 65,195.
In the Famagusta district:
Ayia Napa: Protaras, Paralimni, Dheryneia, Ayia Napa, Sotira (29,463)
Kokkinochoria: Avgorou, Liopetri, Frenaros, Achna, Acheritou (12,839)
The two municipalities merge four existing municipalities and five communities, increasing the number of residents by 17,136.