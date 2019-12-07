December 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

CMP recovers remains of three Greek Cypriots as excavations continue north of the capital

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
CMP work at Tekke Bahcesi

Excavations by the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) are ongoing near the Tekke Bahcesi in the northern part of old Nicosia, with excavation teams having so far recovered the remains of three people, believed to belong to Greek Cypriots who went missing in 1964.

The CMP is searching for a total of five missing persons in this area.

According to information, excavations, which started last October, continue, but face various difficulties due to the area’s urban development. Most of the work is done by hand and the remains recovered so far seem to belong to three people.

After excavations are completed, the CMP is expected to restore roads and pavements in the area that had to be dismantled to facilitate the search.

Throughout Cyprus, a total of eight CMP teams are conducting excavations, seven of them in the north and one in the government-controlled areas.

In particular, excavations in Lapithos, in the Kyrenia district, are ongoing since February and have revealed the remains of two Greek Cypriots from 1974 so far. Only small fragments of bones are being recovered.

Another team is searching for 5-6 Greek Cypriots from 1974 in Karavas, also in the Kyrenia district, without any success so far.

A recent excavation started in St Hilarion, in an area designated as a Turkish military zone, in search of Greek Cypriots whose fate remains unknown since 1974.

The CMP is also following a tip for one Greek Cypriot in another military zone near Asha. Apart from ongoing excavations in the Tekke, two more excavation teams are working in Trachonas, in the same district.

One CMP team is searching for a Turkish Cypriot from 1964 in Dhali, in the government-controlled areas.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Eleni Philippou

Trouble in Olivewood: officials defend movie incentive scheme

Evie Andreou

Big November haul for customs

Peter Michael

Moves to drag UN into municipal merger dispute

Nick Theodoulou

Official lighting of Nicosia Christmas tree

Gina Agapiou

Wrongful arrest of Omonia fans ‘unfortunate’

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign