December 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Remains of one GC missing person found in north military area

By George Psyllides00
Photo: CNA

Bicommunal teams searching for missing persons have recovered the remains of one individual in a military area north of Nicosia, it was announced on Thursday.

A statement from the committee on missing persons said the remains were found in Trachonas on Wednesday.

So far this year the CMP has recovered the remains of 28 individuals, the statement said,

The committee appealed to anyone with information regarding potential burial sites to contact: +357 22 400142 (Greek Cypriot Member’s Office) and 181 (Turkish Cypriot Member’s Office).


