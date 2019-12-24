December 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greek FM announces quadripartite summit between Cyprus, Egypt, Greece and France in January

By CyprusMail00
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias announced the convening of a quadripartite summit between Cyprus, Egypt, Greece and France, which is expected to be held on the 4th or 5th of January in Cairo.

In an interview on Greek TV station “Alpha”, the Greek Foreign Minister also underlined the importance of the interstate agreement on the EastMed pipeline, which will be signed in Athens, on Thursday 2 January.

Dendias said that the EastMed pipeline represents an alternative energy route, which will ensure Europe’s energy self-sufficiency. He also underlined that Italy will soon accede to the agreement. As regards Turkey’s stance towards this project, the Greek Foreign stressed that the EastMed pipeline is not a reaction to Turkish actions in the region, despite “Turkey’s inclination to interpret all actions that way – an inclination which stems from its inner insecurity”, as he said.


Related posts

Church and state want more anti-drugs messages in schools

Gina Agapiou

New tensions in Denia over buffer-zone farmland

Evie Andreou

Cabinet members to appear on New Year’s  Eve ‘Weakest Link’ Cybc special

Evie Andreou

Man arrested on suspicion of distributing child porn

Evie Andreou

Cyprus in top four for attracting tourism investment

Evie Andreou

Paphos castle re-opens after more than two months

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign