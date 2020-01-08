January 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football

Apoel beat Olympiakos, AEK and Doxa take cup advantage

By Staff Reporter00
Cyprus champions Apoel beat Olympiakos 4-2 in an entertaining league game in Nicosia

Cyprus League

Apoel 4
Olympiakos 2

Cyprus Cup
Round of 16, First Leg

EN Paralimni 0
Doxa 2

AEK 3
Karmiotissa 0


Staff Reporter

Related posts

We are not a VAR police, say football lawmakers

Reuters News Service

‘It happened accidentally,’ says Tsitsipas after racket swipe hurts dad

Reuters News Service

Mbappe tops list of estimated transfer values at 265m euros

Reuters News Service

League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

Reuters News Service

Liverpool’s Mane named African Footballer of the Year

Reuters News Service

Inspired Stokes seals dramatic England win in South Africa

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign