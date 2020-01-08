January 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Part of Paphos-Polis road to close for two months after collapse

By Gina Agapiou00

A section of the Paphos – Polis Chrysochou road near Giolou village will be closed for traffic for about two months to repair part of the asphalt which caved in after heavy rainfall, the department of public works announced on Wednesday.

Giolou residents organised a protest on Tuesday morning near damaged part of the road, which collapsed in the first days of the new year, and called on authorities to immediately repair it.

Locals have been complaining about the poor condition of the road for almost a decade, arguing many fatal accidents occur at the spot.

According to the transport ministry’s announcement, the works started on Wednesday and will affect the street from the junction with the Stroumbi – Kathikas road until the junction of Simou road in the Kougioukka area.

Drivers from Paphos to Polis Chrysochou should use the Stroumbi -Kathikas -Drousia -Prodromi road or the Polemi – Ayios Demetrianos -Lasa- Simou road.

For more information www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy.

 


Related posts

Cypriots the fourth highest spenders on transportation in EU

Nick Theodoulou

Isis suspect arrested in north, Turkish Cypriot media claim

Staff Reporter

Justice minister declares sport ID cards have made football family friendly

Jonathan Shkurko

All-time record as dam after dam overflows in January (Updated-video)

Evie Andreou

Weather affecting mail in mountain areas

Staff Reporter

Roads closed in Limassol and Paphos

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign