January 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ayia Marina Chrysochous dam overflows

By Staff Reporter036
Ayia Marina Chrysochous dam. Photo: CNA

The small dam at Ayia Marina Chrysochous overflowed on Sunday, making it the seventh in Paphos to go over its capacity.

According to Marios Theocharous, community leader at Ayia Marina Chrysochou the dam overflowed at around the same period last year, on January 17.

The dam has a capacity of 298,000 cubic metres, irrigating some 5,000 donums of land. It is 30m tall and 116m wide Theocharous saidm about 2.5 – 3km away from the sea, with water coming in from the Xeros river bank.

It is the seventh dam to overflow after the dams in Pomou, Argaka, Asprokremos, Arminou, Kanavious and Evretou. The Mavrokolymbou dam is set to overflow next.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Pompeo likely to visit Cyprus in spring – report

Andria Kades

Teenage girl reported missing from Nicosia residence

Staff Reporter

Fire at Paphos dry cleaner’s

Staff Reporter

Police crackdown to instil road safety

Staff Reporter

Cyprus under pressure to move on gun control

Nick Theodoulou

Cloudy weather and rain to stay until Wednesday

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign