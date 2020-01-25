January 25, 2020

President expects to be informed on Merkel’s discussion with Erdogan

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Saturday that he expects to be informed over the coming days about the discussion the German Chancellor Angela Merkel had on Friday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Turkey.

Anastasiades on Thursday asked the German Chancellor to convey a message to the President of Turkey for the immediate termination of illegal Turkish activities in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, while calling on Turkey to conform with the relevant European Council decisions and conclusions.

“We agreed (with Merkel) during our telephone conversation that she would convey messages and it seems that she did so. I expect to be informed (about the discussion) during the next days as soon as she returns,” from her visit to Turkey, he added.

Replying to questions, the President said that Turkey’s activities have caused the crisis in the wider region. “They are already in bloc 8 (of Cyprus’ EEZ) and proceed in a provocative way, defying the international law, to drillings,” he noted.

Turkey has dispatched drillship Yavuz to conduct a drilling operation off the south of the island.

The Cyprus government has condemned Turkey’s newly latest planned drilling within the EEZ and continental shelf of Cyprus, noting that Turkey, provocatively ignoring the repeated calls by the international community and the European Union, to terminate its illegal activities in Cyprus’ EEZ, is now attempting to carry out a “new illegal drilling in the southern EEZ/continental shelf of Cyprus, inside exploration block 8, which was duly licensed to the European companies ENI and TOTAL”.

“This new attempted drilling constitutes yet another flagrant violation of the sovereign rights and jurisdiction of the Republic of Cyprus under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, as well as the relevant customary International Law, and completely disregards the international EEZ delimitation agreements already in force between Cyprus and Israel, and Cyprus and Egypt, respectively,” an earlier statement issued by the Presidency said.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

