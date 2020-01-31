Island’s seal population boosted with births last year (video)

Three new Mediterranean seals (monachus monachus) were born last year, boosting Cyprus’ seal population to 19, the Ministry of Agriculture announced on Friday.

The ministry said it was an “incredibly important event for our island as the births come for the first time in decades.”

The three newborn seals are Iris, Nafsika and Triton. They were born in Limassol and Paphos (in the Akamas region). The most recent baby was born in December.

“Although there are only a few Mediterranean seals in Cyprus, we must take all necessary measures to maintain and grow their population,” Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said.

“The three new babies, which belong to a threatened species with only 600 left worldwide, is a promising and exciting event for Cyprus,” he said.

According to the ministry, the baby seals will spend the first few months of their lives in sea caves but will gradually become more adventurous. They soon venture out for food, under their mother’s protection.

After three to four months, at the end of the lactation period, the seals grow up to be more independent and hunt on their own.

From the 1960s the species became increasingly rare and there was no evidence of them reproducing on the island. According to the ministry however, since 2011 the seal population is making a slow but steady recovery.

Evidence of the seals reproducing again on the island emerged in 2011, while from 2015 onwards their population is reproducing more frequently.

What future lies in store for the three young pups is not exactly clear as Cyprus has consistently violated Natura 2000 areas by allowing developments to take place. The government received a warning from the EU over the violations.

“Since its accession to the EU, Cyprus has generally and persistently failed to ensure that its authorities subject plans or projects to appropriate assessment of their implications on the Natura 2000 sites,” the EU said in its warning to Cyprus.

The Mediterranean seal has been protected since 1971 by the 1990 Fisheries Act. It is also protected by the Barcelona Convention, which Cyprus ratified.

The Mediterranean Seal is considered a priority species in the European Habitats Directive and its conservation requires the designation of special conservation areas.

In the case of people finding or coming into contact with the seals, the ministry has urged the public to call 22-807841 or 22-805532.



