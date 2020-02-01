February 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested after failing narcotest

By George Psyllides00

A 39-year-old man was detained by police in Larnaca on Saturday in connection with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drugs and a knife.

The man was arrested at around 10am by traffic police doing routine checks.

Suspicions were raised that he was carrying drugs and officers searched his vehicle. They found five grammes of cannabis, one gramme of crystal meth, some drug paraphernalia, and a 10-centimetre dagger.

He was taken to a police station where he was booked for driving under the influence of drugs and then handed over to the drug squad.

Police will also open a case against him for knife possession.

He was expected to be released after processing to face court at a later date.


