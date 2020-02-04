February 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Driver loses his licence as new measures kick in

By Nick Theodoulou00

A 33-year-old driver lost his licence on Tuesday, the first to do so after new measures were announced to crack down on serious road safety violations.

The road transport department announced on Tuesday that they had revoked a man’s licence after he tested positive for drugs in a narcotest and had been speeding. Another request has been put forward for a further “reckless” driver to lose his license.

“One of the cases is a man who tested positive for cocaine during a narcotest in Latsia and was also speeding while under the influence,” Police Spokesman Christos Andreou told the Cyprus Mail.

“Reckless driving is a serious issue and the new measures seek to tackle the problem,” he added. “The cases are going forward.

“One of them posted a video onto social media where he filmed himself speeding at 180km/h,” he said.

The 23-year-old took the video on his mobile phone while driving. He was called to the Larnaca police station on Sunday where he admitted to reckless driving, speeding and filming while driving.

The tougher driving regulations were announced on Friday by Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos.

According to the law, the road transport department has the power to suspend or revoke a person’s driving licence and the offender has 14 days to file a complaint.

Those who lose their licence will have to retake their driving test to reobtain it.

The beefed-up measures come as pressure mounts on authorities to tackle serious road violations. Five people have died so far this year in vehicle related accidents.

Karousos said the road transport department, after being informed by the police, will immediately revoke the licence of those found driving recklessly through speeding or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.


Related posts

Court case seeking state compensation for refugees’ financial losses after invasion starts

Elias Hazou

Famagusta can be Cyprus reunification bridge, says mayor

Jonathan Shkurko

Despite opposition, government declares issue of private jet closed

George Psyllides

Flamingo deaths at Larnaca Salt Lake reach 59

Gina Agapiou

Nicosia’s Omirou Avenue could open next month ‘or sooner’

Annette Chrysostomou

Police chief calls for EU solidarity in stemming irregular migration (updated)

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign