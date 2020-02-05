February 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Drama Festival travels all around Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou00

It’s time for more film with the Drama Short Film Festival heading to Limassol, Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos for two-day screenings of Greek films that have garnered awards and distinctions.

The Short Film Festival in Drama, recognising the need for further promotion of short films, has included in its annual programming, screenings in more cities. Over the last 25 years the films that have received awards and distinctions at the Short Film Festival in Drama have been taking a “long voyage”, as the organisers say, to meet movie-going audiences around the world.

Germany, Egypt, Cyprus, France, Australia, Italy, USA, Athens, Thessaloniki, as well as 80 cities all over Greece, have become stations, ports and destinations of the voyage. On February 10 and 12 it will stop by Cine Studios in Nicosia, while on February 10 and 11 it will be in both Larnaca and Paphos simultaneously. The Limassol screenings will take place on February 11 and 12.

Entrance to all of the events is free and the screenings include English subtitles.

The programme for the first day for each town includes the following films: Index by Nicolas Kolovos (12’); Sleepwalking by Melissa Anastasi (19’); Sad Girl Weekend by Dimitris Tsakaleas & Lida Vartzioti (15’); Violent Equation by Antonis Doussias (5’); Fourth Wall by Dimitris Gkotsis (10’); I Am Mackenzie by Artemis Anastasiadou (20’) and Confession by Andreas Sheittanis (22’).

On the second day for each town, the films to be shown are Sable Noire by Thanasis Trouboukis (20’); Fickering Souls Se Alight by Iakovos Panagopoulos (29’); Chopper by Giorgos Kapsanakis (10’); La Ultima Hija by Evi Karampatsou (21’); Pathologies of Everyday Life by Alexandros Papathanasopoulos (11’); W by Stelios Koupetoris (6’) and The Distance Between Us and the Sky by Vasilis Kekatos (9’).

 

Drama Short Festival

Two-day film screenings. February 10-12. Cine Studio, Nicosia (Tel: 96420491). Skala Theatre, Larnaca (tel: 99-434793).  House of Arts and Literature, Paphos (tel: 99-521620). Rialto Theatre, Limassol (tel: 7777-7745)


