February 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Spring roll pastry recalled over inadequate labelling

By Gina Agapiou00

The health services have recalled spring roll sheets that contain milk products without listing it as an allergen on the food label, it was announced on Friday.

TYJ spring roll pastry contains milk protein, not listed on the package, which is a violation of legislation.

Buyers who already purchased the product and are lactose intolerant or allergic to milk are advised to return it to the shop.

 


