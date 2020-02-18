Crystal Maze Experience: the ultimate teambuilding activity

Say you’re a company that wants to bring your employees a little bit closer together but going bowling or ziplining is out of the question. Or even a group of friends that wants a mystery-solving challenge. There’s a teambuilding activity that has caught our eye although it only happens a couple of times a year packed with an out-of-the-box approach. And the next time it is coming is March 7.
The Crystal Maze Live Experience encourages communication, team spirit, leadership and cooperation. “The aim of the game is to share a high-energy, charged, unique experience, where players are immersed into another reality through role-play, and as a team, complete the challenge,” says the team.
The game is based on teamwork, collaboration and communication between players, leading to the success of the team as a whole. The Crystal Maze intends to encourage Out Of The Box Thinking processes, use mental capabilities without the need for technology, encourage leadership through communication and most for participants to have fun.
How it works
The team must execute challenges led by an instructor. After the successful completion of each challenge, the team is rewarded with a crystal that represents the formula that regenerates life. The teams are of approximately five to eight people, each of which has an instructor who leads the players through the Maze’s challenges.
The Instructor’s role is to encourage, motivate and maintain high energy cooperation and common objective through positive communication, interaction, motivation and respect, in a safe environment. All the challenges are of zero risk, without the need for special equipment, however comfortable clothing is advisable. A short introduction will take place at the start of the game via a video and a role play, in which The Big Challenge will be explained. The Mission is to Save The World.
“This event will help build strong connections among your team, boost their morale, their loyalty and massively increase productivity. You will walk away from this event with a well-connected, bonded team, full of smiles and priceless memories,” say the organisers.
12 challenges, 4 minutes and 12 crystals to be collected
Held at the Tree of Life Community Centre in Larnaca the event will take up most of the afternoon of March 7, from 5 to 10pm. To be part of this third edition contact 99-890281 or [email protected]
