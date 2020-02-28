February 28, 2020

Zenon bus drivers call off planned strike

By Gina Agapiou037
Drivers at Larnaca’s public bus company Zenon said Friday they were calling off a planned indefinite strike from March 4 after a meeting with the transport ministry in which their demands had been satisfied.

Trade unions Sek, Peo and Deok issued an announcement on Friday saying the strike has been suspended after the employees’ demands were met during a meeting with the permanent secretary transport ministry.

Staff had called an indefinite strike for March 4 to protest the company’s failure to pay the provident fund and medical insurance it had been deducting from the drivers’ salaries.

The unions said the company had not been paying the money into the provident and medical funds since March 2019.



