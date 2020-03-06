March 6, 2020

Slightly more women in work in Cyprus than elsewhere in EU

In 2018, the employment rate for women aged 20-64 in Cyprus stood at 69 per cent, 2 per cent higher than the EU average.

The figures were published on Friday by Eurostat on the occasion of International Women’s Day, marked annually on March 8.

The EU average rate stood at 67 per cent, one percentage-point (pp) increase on the previous year and 5pp higher than in 2008. However, the employment rate for women was still 12pp less than the rate for men of the same age.

Among EU member states, Sweden had the highest employment rate for women (80 per cent) in 2018, whereas Greece (49 per cent) and Italy (53 per cent) reported the lowest rates.

Across all EU countries, the employment rate for men was higher than that of women. Nevertheless, this gender employment gap has narrowed from 15pp in 2008 to 12pp in 2018.

The gender employment gap varied significantly across EU member states in 2018. The highest gaps were recorded in Malta (22pp) and Greece (21pp), while the lowest gap was observed in Lithuania (2pp).

In Cyprus the gap was 10pp, while 79.3 per cent of men were employed in 2018.

In 2019, the unemployment rate for women in the EU was 7.1 per cent, higher than the rate for men which was 6.4 per cent. The women’s unemployment rate varied among the countries surveyed, ranging from 16 per cent in Spain to 2.4 per cent in the Czech republic.



